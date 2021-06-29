Myles Frost to Moonwalk into His Broadway Debut in MJ, the Michael Jackson Musical

MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, has a new headliner. Myles Frost will make his Broadway debut in the starring role. Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes, who had been announced to lead the musical, has departed the production to shoot a feature film. MJ is set to begin performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 6 and open on February 1, 2022.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I depart MJ," Sykes said in a statement. "This year has brought a lot of change and opportunity, and although it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to an iconic role and production, I look forward to what is to come. Thank you to the MJ team, and congratulations to Myles. I can’t wait to see you shine as the King of Pop and for us all to celebrate the return of Broadway.”

“We are extremely excited about Myles," director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon said in a statement. "All of his talents point towards a new rising star. I’m very much looking forward to working with him to shape the role of Michael Jackson for MJ.”

MJ's book is by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and has a score pulled from Jackson's song catalogue.

The musical features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision by David Holcenberg, orchestrations and arrangements by both Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb and music direction by Webb.