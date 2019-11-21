Ephraim Sykes to Star as Michael Jackson in Broadway Musical MJ

Ephraim Sykes, Tony-nominated standout player of Ain't Too Proud, will portray music icon Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway bio-musical MJ. The previously announced production will begin previews on July 6, 2020 and officially open on August 13 at the Neil Simon Theatre.



Sykes earned Tony and Grammy nominations as well as a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for his show-stopping turn as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. His Broadway credits also include Hamilton, Motown The Musical, Newsies, Memphis and The Little Mermaid. He dazzled audiences on the small screen as Seaweed in NBC's Hairspray Live.



As previously announced, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.



