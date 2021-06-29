Don't Lose Your Head! Six to Launch National Tour in Chicago in 2022

Six will launch a national tour with a return engagement in Chicago, where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre from March 29, 2022 to July 3. Casting for the tour as well as additional dates and venues will be announced later.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books. The show had its North American premiere run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2019.

As previously announced, Six will return to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17 ahead of a new opening night on October 3. Casting for the Broadway production will also be announced later.