Don't Lose Ur Head! Six Announces September Return to Broadway

Six, the new musical that had its opening night cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17 ahead of a new opening night on October 3.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

“It feels so unreal to be writing this, but we are both unbelievably excited Broadway is returning and that Six will finally open on Broadway!" Marlow and Moss said in a statement. "And this is not just because we can't wait to be reunited with our Broadway family, but also because Six opening means that the theater industry is on the road to returning! Soon the theater community will be able to come together after a year of unimaginable challenges—and this is what fills us with just absurd and ridiculous amounts of happiness.”

“We look forward to welcoming our incredible fans and new audiences safely back into the theater," producer Kevin McCollum added. "To say it’s been a long time coming would be an understatement and we are profoundly grateful to begin...anew.”

At the time of the shutdown, Six starred Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.