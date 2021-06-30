Broadway Profiles, Take Me to the World & Character Study Earn 2021 New York Emmy Nominations

John Gore Organization, the parent company of Broadway.com and Broadway Channel, has been honored with four 2021 New York Emmy Award nominations, including nods for the popular Broadway.com series Character Study and Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal. The award-winning event Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration was also recognized by nominators.

Clinton Greenspan preparing to star in Aladdin, Meryl Streep performing "The Ladies Who Lunch," and Tamsen Fadal

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, which is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, is nominated in the Magazine Program category for its April 2020 episode. The series is executive produced by John Gore, Rich Jaffe, Tamsen Fadal and Paul Wontorek with Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan serving as associate producers. The episode was directed by Zack Smith and features videography by Kyle Gaskell, Alexander Goyco, Mark Hayes and Nick Shakra. Fadal also earned a separate nomination in the Talent: Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent category.

Character Study, which takes viewers backstage with Broadway’s stars as they prepare to go on stage, was nominated in the category of Arts/Entertainment: Short Form Content (Up to 10 Minutes). The recent season of the series, spotlighting the stars of Disney on Broadway, was directed by Nick Shakra and produced by Wontorek, with Moynihan serving as associate producer and Gore as executive producer.

Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, which received a 2021 Drama League Award for Outstanding Digital Concert Production, is recognized in the Community Service category honoring producer/musical director Mary-Mitchell Campbell of Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP).

The 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards will be presented on a date to be announced.