Watch All of Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Right Here

Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration was chock-full of Broadway goodness: Mandy Patinkin singing outside with his dog, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt's adorable "It Takes Two," Bernadette Peters' a cappella "No One Is Alone," Neil Patrick Harris' "Witch's Rap," Patti LuPone breaking hearts with "Anyone Can Whistle," a Sunday in the Park with George reunion for Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Giants in the Sky," Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep's highly GIF-able "Ladies Who Lunch" and so many more! The entire birthday salute to legendary composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim is available to view below and on the Broadway.com YouTube channel. Watch the tribute, and please consider donating to ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty) here.