Starry Wicked in Concert to Air on PBS in August

Oh, what a celebration Wicked fans will have! PBS will present Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score on August 29 at 9PM ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App. This special performance will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements of Stephen Schwartz's score created just for the broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music and television. The event will be directed by Baayork Lee. Casting for the concert will be announced at a later date.

“The show is not only a cultural phenomenon that’s been seen by over 60 million people around the world, it’s a musical with a universal message of acceptance that resonates as much now as it did when the show opened on Broadway in 2003—perhaps even more so," said PBS' Vice President of Fundraising Programming Jerry Liwanag in a statement.

Musical numbers featured in the concert will include "The Wizard and I," "Defying Gravity," "Popular," "Wonderful," "No Good Deed," "For Good" and "As Long As You’re Mine."

The concert will feature lighting design by Zach Blane and musical direction by Luke Frazier. The orchestra arrangements will be created by Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra and filmed in multiple locations including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York City.

As previously reported, Wicked will resume performance at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre on September 14.