Thank Goodness! Broadway's Long-Running Wicked Reveals Return Date

Oh what a celebration we'll have today! Wicked, which went on pause like all Broadway shows in March 2020 due to COVID-19, will resume performances at the Gershwin Theatre as of September 14. As previously reported, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that Broadway houses can reopen at 100 percent capacity on that date.

Based on Gregory Maguire's novel and featuring a book by Winnie Holzman and a score by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked is a prequel story to the American classic The Wizard of Oz. The musical is directed by Joe Mantello, choreographed by Wayne Cilento and music-directed by Stephen Oremus. Wicked features scenic design by Eugene Lee, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Meola and projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy.

Wicked began previews on October 8, 2003 and officially opened on October 30 that same year. The show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning for leading actress Idina Menzel and the design work of Lee and Hilferty. Since opening on Broadway, Wicked has spawned numerous national tours as well as a production in London's West End. A film adaptation helmed by In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is in the works.

Prior to Broadway shuttering due to COVID-19, the show starred Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Riley Costello as Boq, Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible and Shoba Narayan as Nessarose.



No casting has been announced for the Broadway return.