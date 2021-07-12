Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Pushes Up Broadway Return Date; Tickets Now on Sale

The most recent Broadway cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Grab your time-turner because Jack Thorne and John Tiffany's Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has moved up its Broadway return. Originally announced to resume performances at the Lyric Theater on November 16, the play will now welcome audiences back on November 12. Tickets are now on sale.

As previously reported, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been restaged and will now be a one-part play on Broadway, with the original two-part production continuing to run in London.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the lives and families of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger 19 years after their defeat of Lord Voldemort. It officially opened on April 22, 2018 and took home six Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Casting for the Broadway production is to be announced.