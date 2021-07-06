Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Resume West End Performances in October as Two-Part Play

Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley and Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in London. (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Time to dust off your broomsticks! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will resume West End performances on October 14 at the Palace Theatre. London audiences will continue to see the original two-part production. As previously announced, a reimagined one-part production of Cursed Child will arrive on Broadway this fall.

The West End cast features returning members Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Phoenix Edwards as Rose Granger-Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner as Scorpius Malfoy. The cast also includes Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter and Dominic Short as Albus Potter.

“We are all so excited to be coming back to the magical world of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and have utterly missed being at the beautiful Palace Theatre as a family doing what we love," said Ballard in a statement. "There is nothing quite as special as being able to share that unique experience with our wonderful audiences. It will be an absolute joy for us to perform for them once again and to welcome them back to our very own Hogwarts!”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows the lives and families of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger 19 years after their defeat of Lord Voldemort. It opened in London in July 2016 and on Broadway in April 2018. The play won nine Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards, including Best Play at both ceremonies.