Odds & Ends: Elizabeth Stanley, Joshua Henry & More to Take the Stage in the Hamptons This Summer

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Elizabeth Stanley, Joshua Henry & More Set for Broadway Out East

Some Broadway favorites are heading to the Hamptons. Broadway Out East, a weekly concert series taking place at Calissa restaurant from July 15 through September 2, will kick off with American Idol and Broadway alum Clay Aiken. The roster also includes Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (July 22), Jessica Vosk (July 29), former Broadway.com vlogger Lilli Cooper (August 5), Brandon Victor Dixon (August 12), Tony-nominated couple Orfeh and Andy Karl (August 19), Joshua Henry (August 26) and Tituss Burgess (September 2). A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to local Hamptons non-profits, including the Bay Street Theater, the Children’s Museum of the East End and Hamptons Community Outreach. Head here for more info!

Ashley Park (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Ashley Park to Star in New Film

Right in the thick of shooting season two of Emily in Paris, Ashley Park has landed another exciting project. Variety reports that the Tony-nominated performer will star in Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon scribe Adele Lim's directorial film debut. Lim will helm an untitled, R-rated comedy for Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures. The movie will follow four Asian American women as they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience becomes one of bonding, friendship, belonging and no-holds-barred debauchery. The film is written by Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens collaborators Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao. Shooting is expected to start in the fall.

HBO Max's Julia Adds Even More Broadway Alums

An extra dash of Broadway talent has been added to HBO Max's previously announced Julia, which is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and long-running cooking show. According to Deadline, Tony winner Adriane Lenox as well as Broadway alums Robert Joy, Erin Neufer and James Cromwell have rounded out the cast. The series, which stars Olivier nominee Sarah Lancashire and Tony winner David Hyde Pierce, is currently in production. Written by playwright Daniel Goldfarb and directed by Charles McDougall, the cast also includes Tony winners Bebe Neuwirth and Jefferson Mays and Judith Light as well as Broadway alums Brittany Bradford and Fran Kranz.

Sleep No More (Photo: Robin Roemer)

Sleep No More to Resume Performances October 4

Sleep No More will resume performances at the McKittrick Hotel beginning on October 4. Punchdrunk’s production is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that every audience member's journey is unique. The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere, sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The hotel’s rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, is already open for dinner and drinks.