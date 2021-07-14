Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. to Play in Rep on Broadway This Fall

Two new American plays will have their Broadway debuts this fall. Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. will play in repertoire at the Lyceum Theatre. Is This A Room will begin performances on September 24 ahead of an October 1 opening night. Dana H. will begin on October 1 ahead of an October 17 opening night. Both productions are set to run through January 16, 2022.

Is This A Room, directed by Satter and starring Emily Davis reprsising her award-winning performance, is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play’s text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation between Reality and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality’s life is upended before our eyes, and we’re left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth. The play first premiered at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in December 2019.

This marks the Broadway debut for Davis, who starred in the premiere production of Is This A Room. Additional casting is to be announced.

Les Waters will direct Dana H., which will see the return of Deirdre O’Connell in her Obie Award-winning performance. The play tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil. Dana H. most recently was seen at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre in February 2020.

O’Connell is a Drama Desk Award winner for Circle Mirror Transformation and has three other nominations. She has been seen on Broadway in The Front Page and Magic/Bird.

The full design teams for both This Is A Room and Dana H. will be announced later.