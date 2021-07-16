Take a Bow! Elena Holder & Bryson Battle Named 2021 Jimmy Award Winners

Give a standing ovation to the winners of the 2021 Jimmy Awards! Elena Holder and Bryson Battle were crowned champions at the annual ceremony on July 15. Corbin Bleu hosted the event along with special guest Mandy Gonzalez. Holder and Battle, who both hail from North Carolina, will receive $25,000 each to further their education. As previously announced, the awards were virtual with all coaching, rehearsals and activities taking place online. Holder wowed judges with her performance of "Screw Loose" from Cry-Baby, while Battle sang "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Corbin Bleu and Mandy Gonzalez at the 2021 Jimmy Awards

(Photo: c/o The Broadway League)

The talent showcase included medley and production performances by all 72 nominees from 36 regions around the US and featured solos by select finalists. Jenni Barber, Janet Dacal, Eden Espinosa, Maryann Hu, Adam Kantor and Eliseo Roman served as mentors to the nominees with Michael McElroy as the coach coordinator.

The event was directed by Van Kaplan and choreographed by Kiesha Lalama. Michael Moricz was the musical arranger and conductor, and Mary Jane Brennan was the writer.

Past participants of the Jimmy Awards include two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as well as 2018 winners Andrew Barth Feldman and Reneé Rapp, who went on to make their Broadway debuts within a year of winning.

Click here to watch Holden's performance and here to see Battle's! Watch the full ceremony below.