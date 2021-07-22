Christmas Spectacular, Featuring the Rockettes, Will Return to Radio City Music Hall in November

They're back! The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, starring the Radio City Rockettes, will welcome audiences back this holiday season beginning on November 5. The holiday special is set to play through January 2, 2022. This return comes after the production was forced to cancel performances for the first time since 1933 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope you are staying safe and healthy during this time," a statement from the Rockettes reads. "We look forward to making the upcoming holiday season at Radio City Music Hall as magical as ever."

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and unity. The Christmas Spectacular features the finale, "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene that has been performed as part of the Christmas Spectacular since its inception.