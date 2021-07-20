Flying Over Sunset Shifts Broadway Start Date by a Week

Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset, which was cut short ahead of its first preview due to the Broadway shutdown going into effect on March 12, 2020, has pushed back its Broadway return. Originally announced to welcome audiences back to the Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 4 ahead of an opening night on December 6, Flying Over Sunset will now begin preview performances on November 11 and officially open on December 13. The world premiere musical stars Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton.

Flying Over Sunset, which features a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) and writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton)—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Get ready for the new musical by watching a rehearsal performance below!