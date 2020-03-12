Sponsored
New Musical Flying Over Sunset Begins World Premiere Run on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 12, 2020
Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack & Tony Yazbeck
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The new musical Flying Over Sunset, starring Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck and Harry Hadden-Paton, begins previews on March 12 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater. The world premiere production will officially open on April 16.

Written and directed by James Lapine, with music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three real-life people—playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) and writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton)—each of whom in experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Rounding out the musical's cast are Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop and Atticus Ware.

Flying Over Sunset features music direction by Kimberly Grigsby and choreography by Michelle Dorrance, with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, projection design by 59 Productions and orchestrations by Michael Starobin.

The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 28.

