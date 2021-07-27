Exclusive! Watch Jeremy Jordan Sing Emotional Finale From New Musical In The Light

Broadway.com is offering an exclusive first look of Jeremy Jordan singing "Her Embrace" from the new musical In the Light: A Faustian Tale. With a score by Michael Mott, the musical follows Dr. Johann Faustus (Jordan), an astronomer who is accused of blasphemy by the Holy Inquisition and plans a rebellion. The company includes Solea Pfeiffer, Ciara Renée, Antonio Cipriano, Bobby Conte Thornton, Anne Fraser Thomas, Aisha Jackson and Zachary James. Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri wrote the book for the show, which features orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg and arrangements by Mott and Joshua Zecher-Ross. The 15-track world premiere studio cast recording is now available. Check out the video below to see Jordan perform the musical's emotional final number.