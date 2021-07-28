 Skip to main content
Return of the Queens! Cast Confirmed for Six on Broadway

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 28, 2021
Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Andrea Macasaet, Samantha Pauly & Brittney Mack in "Six"
(Photo: Liz Lauren)

The original Broadway stars of Six will return to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17 ahead of a new opening night on October 3. The new musical had its original opening night cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six will once again star Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast will also include Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke and new cast member Keirsten Hodgens.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative of the one-sided story from the history books.

