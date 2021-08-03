 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey & Thom Sesma Set for Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 3, 2021
Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey & Thom Sesma
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co, Emilio Madrid and Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com))

Casting is set for the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh, which serves a companion piece to Joseph’s Animals Out of Paper that bowed at Second Stage in 2008. The off-Broadway cast features Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma. Letters of Suresh will begin at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater on September 14 ahead of opening night on October 4. May Adrales directs.

Letters of Suresh reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers—many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. ​Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war.

Ahn, who will play Melody, has been seen on Broadway in The Heidi Chronicles and off-Broadway in The Great Leap, Sugar House, Twelfth Night, The Importance of Being Earnest and more. Monsef, who plays Suresh, has been seen on stage in productions of Guards at the Taj, Mysterious Circumstances, Vicuna and Archduke. Overbey's Broadway credits include The Coast of Utopia, Twentieth Century, Q.E.D., Judgment at Nuremberg, Present Laughter and Buried Child. She earned Drama Desk nominations for Women Without Men and Sleeping Rough. Sesma, who has seven Broadway credits to his name, was starring in off-Broadway's Unknown Soldier prior to the shutdown.

The creative team includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design and original music by Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts and projection design by Shawn Duan.

View Comments

Related Shows

Letters of Suresh

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Natalie Mendoza to Play Satine in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway; Full Cast Set
  3. Broadway Requires COVID Vaccines and Masks for Audiences
Back to Top