Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp & Ato Blankson-Wood to Star in Long Day’s Journey into Night Off-Broadway

A new production of Eugene O’Neill's Long Day’s Journey into Night will arrive at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre next year. Slave Play Tony nominee Robert O'Hara will direct the production, which will begin performances on January 11, 2022 and open on January 23. Long Day’s Journey into Night will star Tony nominees Bill Camp and Ato-Blankson Wood as James and Edmund Tyrone, respectively, with Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone. Casting for the role of Jamie Tyrone will be announced at a later date. The production will be recorded and released globally on Audible.

The tale of an ordinary summer’s day with extraordinary consequences, O'Neill's play draws so heavily from his personal history that he requested it only be produced posthumously. The story centers on the Tyrones, a dysfunctional family with a drug-addicted mother, penny-pinching father and two troubled sons.

“The trauma of isolation, addiction and disease rang loud and clear throughout the past year," director O'Hara said in a statement. "Imagining the Tyrone family in the midst of a pandemic, within a pandemic, during which more people in America died from opioid overdoses than ever before, has lead me to believe Long Day’s Journey into Night may resonate even more now than at any other time in its history.”

Real-life married couple Camp and Marvel are known for their work both on stage and screen. Camp, who garnered a Tony nomination for his featured role in 2016's The Crucible, is an Emmy nominee for The Night Of and is known for his work in Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave, Joker, The Queen's Gambit and more. He also appeared on Broadway in Death of a Salesman, Coram Boy, Heartbreak House, Jackie, Saint Joan and The Seagull. Marvel was most recently seen on Broadway in King Lear. She has also appeared on Broadway in Picnic, Other Desert Cities, Top Girls, Seascape, An American Daughter, Taking Sides, and The Seagull. She has earned recognition for her work on TV's The District, House of Cards and Homeland. Blankson-Wood is a 2020 Tony nominee for his turn in Slave Play. He has also been seen on Broadway in Hair and Lysistrata Jones and off-Broadway in The Rolling Stone, Slave Play, The Total Bent, Twelfth Night, As You Like It and more. His screen work includes What is Life Worth?, BlacKkKlansman, The Kindergarten Teacher, Detroit, It’s Kind of a Funny Story and more.

The creative team includes Tony winner Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design) and Nicholas Polonio (associate director).

Long Day’s Journey into Night was first published in 1956 and bowed at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre the same year, earning six Tony nominations and winning two, including Best Play. It has since had five Broadway revivals. Its most recent Broadway production was in 2016 and starred Gabriel Byrne, Jessica Lange, Michael Shannon and John Gallagher Jr. and earned seven Tony nominations, incluing Best Revival of a Play.