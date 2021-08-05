Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel to Co-Host Starry Wicked in Concert

Together, they're unlimited! The previously announced Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score, which will be available to view on August 29 at 9PM ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App, has revealed its swankified lineup. Wicked's original stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel will host the event.

The concert will include performances from Mario Cantone, Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Stephanie Hsu, Rita Moreno, Jennifer Nettles, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell, Amber Riley, Gabrielle Ruiz and Ali Stroker.

Musical numbers featured will include much of Stephen Schwartz's score including “The Wizard and I,” “Defying Gravity,” “Popular," "Wonderful,” “No Good Deed,” “For Good” and “As Long As You’re Mine.”

As previously reported, the event will be directed by Baayork Lee. The concert will feature lighting design by Zach Blane and musical direction by Luke Frazier. The orchestra arrangements will be created by Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra and filmed in multiple locations including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York City.