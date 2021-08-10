Watch the Newest Trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Starring Max Harwood

A new trailer for the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has arrived! As previously reported, the movie version of the Oliver-nominated musical will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character, played by Max Harwood, who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Take a look below!