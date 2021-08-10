 Skip to main content
Max Harwood in "Everybody's Talking About Jamie"
(Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

Watch the Newest Trailer for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Starring Max Harwood

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 10, 2021

A new trailer for the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has arrived! As previously reported, the movie version of the Oliver-nominated musical will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. Inspired by the 2011 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character, played by Max Harwood, who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Take a look below!

