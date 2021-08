These shots are sweeter than a spoonful of sugar! Disney Theatricals' Olivier-nominated London revival of Mary Poppins resumed performances at the Prince Edward Theatre on August 7. Led by 2020 Olivier nominees Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Charlie Stemp as Bert and Petula Clark as the Bird Woman, this musical is not one to be missed. Take a look at the photos below!

Welcome to Cherry Tree Lane! Charlie Anson as Mr. Banks, Ellie Kit Jones as Jane Banks, Logan Clark as Michael Banks and Amy Griffiths as Mrs. Banks in the London production of Mary Poppins.

Step in time! Zizi Strallen and the London company of Mary Poppins.

Tanya Mathurin as Mrs. Corry in the West End revival of Mary Poppins.

Mary Poppins star Zizi Strallen takes the stage.

Feed the birds! Petula Clark plays the Bird Woman in the West End production of Mary Poppins.

Chim chim cher-ee! Charlie Stemp and the chimney sweeps.