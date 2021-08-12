Odds & Ends: David Byrne’s American Utopia Hits Movie Theaters for One Night Only

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

David Byrne’s American Utopia Heads to the Big Screen

David Byrne’s American Utopia, which will receive a Special Tony Award, will play movie theaters for one night only on September 15, Deadline reports. The Spike Lee-helmed film version premiered on HBO in October 2020. The screenings will feature an introduction by David Byrne as well as a never-before-seen conversation between Byrne and Lee. In American Utopia, which began as an album in 2018, Byrne is joined by 11 musicians from around the globe in a jubilant celebration of live music, community and connection. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia as well as from the Talking Heads and Byrne’s solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries and had a celebrated arrival on Broadway in 2019. As previously announced, the show will return to the Broadway stage on September 17.

Kate Burton (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Kate Burton to Return to Grey’s Anatomy

Three-time Tony nominee Kate Burton is headed back to Seattle Grace! Deadline reports that Burton will return as Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith’s late mom, Ellis Grey, for multiple episodes in season 18, which just started production. The character died during season three, so it will be interesting to see how she is included in the Shondaland ABC drama. The newest season is scheduled to premiere on September 18.

Debbie Allen Garners Television Academy’s Governors Award

Here's another reason to watch the 2021 Emmy Awards on September 19. According to Variety, the two-time Tony nominee and Emmy-winning choreographer Debbie Allen has been selected to receive the Television Academy’s 2021 Governors Award, which recognizes an individual or organization in the television arts and sciences whose achievement goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition. Last year, Tyler Perry and the Perry Foundation were honored with the accolade.

Conrad Ricamora (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Broadway Stars Board Fire Island Movie

Broadway alums Conrad Ricamora, two-time Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Nick Adams and Bradley Gibson as well as James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomas Matos and Torian Miller have joined the cast of Fire Island, Deadline reports. Directed by Andrew Ahn, the Searchlight Pictures project will star Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho. Written by Booster, the modern-day rom-com centers on two best friends who set out to have a legendary summer vacation at Fire Island. The film is slated to arrive on streaming platforms, including Hulu and Disney+, in 2022.