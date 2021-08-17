 Skip to main content
Exclusive! Listen to Tony Winner Santino Fontana Sing From New Musical Comedy My Marcello

First Listen
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 17, 2021
Santino Fontana
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A slew of Broadway favorites appear on the previously announced world premiere recording of My Marcello, a new musical with music by Rosabella Gregory, lyrics by Dina Gregory and a book by Corey Brunish. In this exclusive first listen, hear Tony winner Santino Fontana, who stars as Marcello, sing "Rest in Peas." My Marcello is a romantic comedy about death set in a small Italian village where there is a scarcity of burial plots, particularly in light of a recent circus accident on the highwire. Marcello makes it his mission to keep everyone in town alive for as long as possible. The album, which is being released by Broadway Records, also features Laura OsnesTerrence MannElizabeth StanleyDerek Klena, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod and Robert Cuccioli. The 18-track recording will be available on August 20. Check out the first listen below, and click here to learn more about My Marcello.

