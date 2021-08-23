Whoopee! Bianca Marroquín, Lillias White & More Set for Chicago on Broadway

We now know who will be bringing all that jazz back to Broadway in Chicago! Bianca Marroquín will lead the long-running musical as Velma Kelly with Tony winner Lillias White as Mama Morton. As previously announced, Chicago will resume Broadway performances at the Ambassador Theatre on September 14. Casting for the roles of Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn will be announced soon.

The cast also features Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine with an ensemble cast that includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Marroquín has played the role of Roxie for over 20 engagements in the Broadway production since 2002, having also played the part in the Mexican and touring productions of Chicago. This marks her Velma Kelly debut.

A Tony winner for The Life, White returns to Chicago after first appearing in the role of Mama Morton on Broadway in 2006. White has appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Fela!.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly (Marroquín), by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse.

This production was nominated for eight 1997 Tony Awards and took home trophies for Best Revival, James Naughton and Bebe Neuwirth's performances, Ken Billington's lighting design, the late Ann Reinking's choreography and Walter Bobbie's direction.