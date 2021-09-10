Exclusive! Watch International Casts of Fiddler on the Roof Offer a 'Sabbath Prayer' for Theater's Safe Return

Shabbat shalom! Cast members from Fiddler on the Roof across the globe came together to sing "Sabbath Prayer" in eight different languages as a collective prayer for the safe return of Broadway and theaters everywhere. This video serves as the finale to Pause, a series of Shabbat-inspired content for OneTable produced by Adam Kantor, who played Motel in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Featuring a slew of stars, including Kantor, Steven Skybell of the Yiddish language production, Hani Furstenberg of Israel, Kyohei Kanda of Japan, Cris Villonco of the Philippines and more, this poignant video serves as a message of protection, ease, health and safety on the shabbat between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Watch the moving video below!