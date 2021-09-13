Hamilton, American Utopia & More Win Creative Arts Emmy Awards

A slew of Broadway favorites won big at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend. The winners include Hamilton on Disney+, American Utopia on HBO Max, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Debbie Allen and more.

The filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning Hamilton took home the trophy for Radical Media's Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control. American Utopia's movie, directed by Spike Lee, received recognition for Rob Sinclair and Brian Spett's Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special as well as Paul Hsu, Michael Lonsdale and Pete Keppler's Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special.

Award-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez won Original Music and Lyrics for their WandaVision hit “Agatha All Along." Tony nominee Debbie Allen won Choreography for Scripted Programming for the Netflix's Christmas on the Square, starring Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski, which also won Television Movie. Tony-winning set designer David Rockwell won Production Design for Variety Special for his creation for the 2021 Oscars.

Additional stage stars who took home trophies include Tony winner Courtney B. Vance for his work in Lovecraft Country, Keke Palmer for Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors and Claire Foy for her guest spot on The Crown, reprising her role as a young Queen Elizabeth.

As previously announced, several other theater artists are in the running for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Award, which will air on September 19 on CBS. Click here to see the full list of nominees.