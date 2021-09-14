Go Inside Opening Night of Broadway's Pass Over

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's Pass Over celebrated its opening night on September 12. Although the play moved up its opening night date to August 22, the production celebrated the originally announced date, and we have an inside look. Pass Over began previews on August 4, becoming the first Broadway play to perform since the shutdown on March 12, 2020. The new play is set to run for a limited run through October 10. Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert star in the Dayna Taymor-helmed play that draws inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story as it follows Moses and Kitch as they stand on a street corner, passing the time and hoping that maybe today will be different. Check out photos from the celebratory night below.

Playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu addresses the audience.

Jon Michael Hill plays Moses.

Namir Smallwood plays Kitch.

Gabriel Ebert plays Mister/Ossifer.

