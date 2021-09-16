See Tony Honorees Irene Gandy, Woodie King Jr., Beverly Jenkins and More Graciously Accept Their Awards

Julie Halston, winner of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and the 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre winners Woodie King Jr. of the New Federal Theatre, Irene Gandy, Beverly Jenkins and Fred Gallo accepted their awards in the lovely videos below. The Tony Honors were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories. The Tony Awards, hosted by Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr., will be presented on September 26 in a live multi-platform event on CBS and Paramount+. Watch the honorees get cozy with their trophies and offer heartfelt thanks below.