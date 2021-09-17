Welcome, Bohemians! Full Cast Announced for the West End's Moulin Rouge! The Musical

This news is spectacular, spectacular! The previously announced West End transfer of the Tony-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced its cast. Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo will lead the production as star-crossed lovers Satine and Christian. The U.K. premiere of the musical begins performances at London's Piccadilly Theatre on November 12.

LaFontaine has previously been seen in 2016's West End production of Dream Girls as Deena Jones. Her screen credits include God Friended Me, Good Trouble and more. This marks the West End debut for Bogyo.

The two will be joined by two-time Olivier nominee Clive Carter as Harold Zidler with Simon Bailey as The Duke, three-time Olivier nominee Jason Pennycooke will play Toulouse-Lautrec and Elia Lo Tauro will play Santiago.

The club’s famed dancers, known as the ‘Lady Ms,’ will be played by Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, Zoe Birkett as Arabia, Jonathan Bishop as Baby Doll and Timmika Ramsay as La Chocolat.

Timmika Ramsay, Clive Carter, Liisi LaFontaine, Jamie Bogyo, Elia Lo Tauro, Sophie Carmen Jones, Simon Bailey, Jason Pennycooke, Jonathan Bishop and Zoe Birkett.

(Photo: Jay Brooks)

The company includes Femi Akinfolarin, Robson Broad, Ian Carlyle, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Ella Dunsden, Adam Gillian, Luke Jackson, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Georgia Morgan, Melissa Nettleford, Ian Oswald, Craig Ryder, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Katie Singh, Ope Sowande, Tanisha Spring, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Amy Thornton, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Tommy Wade-Smith and Lily Wang.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the story of a writer, Christian, and an entrancing chanteuse, Satine. Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters, including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler; the brilliant, starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec; the greatest tango dancer—and gigolo—in all of Paris, Santiago; the tempting Nini; and the Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love.

The U.K. productions reunites the Broadway creative team: director Alex Timbers, writer John Logan, choreographer Sonya Tayeh and music arranger Justin Levine.

As previously announced, Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical will resume performances on September 24.