Moulin Rouge! The Musical Will Open in London's West End in Spring 2021

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2019
A scene from "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" on Broadway
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Broadway's new smash hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical is heading across the pond. The spectacular show based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 motion picture will receive its debut in London's West End at the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021, marking the musical's U.K. premiere.

Featuring a book by John Logan, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the story of an ambitious, lovesick writer, Christian, and a dazzling, entrancing chanteuse, Satine. Their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge with its many characters including the host of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler; the brilliant, starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec; the greatest tango dancer—and gigolo—in all of Paris, Santiago; the tempting Nini; and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including love. The musical features hit pop music from the past 50 years.

The Broadway creative team will repeat their work in London, including director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh. Casting will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, Moulin Rouge! will launch a U.S. national tour in November 2020.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
