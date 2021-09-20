New Musical Comedy Mrs. Doubtfire Confirms Cast for Broadway Return

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, has confirmed casting for its return to Broadway. Tony nominee Rob McClure will lead the company in the title role. The musical will resume performances at the Sondheim Theatre on October 21 and open on December 5.

Joining McClure are Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Mrs. Doubtfire also features Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt and Aléna Watters.

Helmed by four-time Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Ethan Popp, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designer David Brian Brown and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.

The musical follows Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

“Rehearsals begin today for Mrs. Doubtfire and I could not be more excited for the cast and creatives to be back in the room," producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement. "We had three performances when the shutdown came and everyone has been chomping at the bit to bring this hilarious and touching new show back to Broadway.”