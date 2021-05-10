Mrs. Doubtfire Announces New Broadway Opening Date

Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical comedy based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, will resume performances at the Sondheim Theatre on October 21 with opening night set for December 5. Mrs. Doubtfire first bowed on Broadway on March 9, 2020 and was scheduled to officially open on April 5, 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters on March 12, 2020. Tony nominee Rob McClure will lead the company in the title role. Tickets are now on sale.

Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks directs and Lorin Latarro choreographs the production, which features music supervision and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The musical follows the journey of a struggling actor (McClure) who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce. He decides to disguise himself as a matronly Scottish woman and takes a job as their nanny, in the home of his ex-wife.

At the time of the Broadway shutdown, the cast featured McClure as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire and Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, with Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly. The late Doreen Montalvo appeared in the ensemble.