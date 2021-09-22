Become a Newfoundlander & Celebrate Come From Away's Broadway Return

Broadway audiences can officially become Newfoundlanders once again as Come From Away resumed Broadway performances on September 21. The cast, featuring Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Rachel Tucker, De’Lon Grant, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Pearl Sun and James Seol, took to the stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre for the first time since performances halted in March 2020. Go inside the exhilarating night by checking out the photos below of the cast at curtain call! Plus, watch the moment the stars walked on stage, the standing ovation that occurred during the final number, and the emotional post-show speech by original cast member Hatch.