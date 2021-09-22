 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Become a Newfoundlander & Celebrate Come From Away's Broadway Return

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 22, 2021
The cast of Broadway's "Come From Away"
(Photo: Daniel Rader)

Broadway audiences can officially become Newfoundlanders once again as Come From Away resumed Broadway performances on September 21. The cast, featuring Joel HatchCaesar SamayoaQ. SmithAstrid Van WierenSharon WheatleyRachel TuckerDe’Lon GrantEmily WaltonJim WaltonPaul WhittyPearl Sun and James Seol, took to the stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre for the first time since performances halted in March 2020. Go inside the exhilarating night by checking out the photos below of the cast at curtain call! Plus, watch the moment the stars walked on stage, the standing ovation that occurred during the final number, and the emotional post-show speech by original cast member Hatch.

Joel Hatch addresses the audience.
(Photo: Daniel Rader)
Pearl Sun and Paul Whitty blow kisses to the crowd.
(Photo: Daniel Rader)
The cast of Come From Away bow on reopening night.
(Photo: Daniel Rader)
View Comments

Related Shows

Come From Away

from $49.00

Star Files

Petrina Bromley

De'Lon Grant

Joel Hatch

Caesar Samayoa

Q. Smith

Rachel Tucker

Astrid Van Wieren

Emily Walton

Jim Walton

Sharon Wheatley

Paul Whitty
View All (11)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Set to Appear on 74th Annual Tony Awards
  3. Newcomer Kyla Stone to Lead the National Tour of Anastasia
Back to Top