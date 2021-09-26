 Skip to main content
Moulin Rouge! The Musical Triumphs at the 74th Annual Tony Awards; See the Complete Winners List

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 26, 2021
Danny Burstein
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Broadway's biggest night was a blast! Winners of the Tony Awards were announced at the Winter Garden Theatre on September 26. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr shared hosting duties for the evening. Moulin Rouge! The Musical came out on top with 10 wins, including Best Musical. Jagged Little Pill was honored with awards for Best Book as well as a win for Lauren PattenTina: The Tina Turner Musical star Adrienne Warren also became a Tony winner. The Inheritance by Matthew López garnered the award for Best Play and made Tony winners of both Lois Smith and Andrew Burnap. A Soldier's Play won the award for Best Revival of a Play; David Alan Grier also became a Tony winner for his performance in the production. 

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Best Musical
Moulin Rouge!

Best Play
The Inheritance by Matthew López

Best Revival of a Play
A Soldier’s Play

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actor in a Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Best Direction of a Musical
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Best Direction of a Play
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Best Score
Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Best Choreography
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Best Orchestrations
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!

Best Book
Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Best Sound Design of a Play
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Productions With Multiple Wins:
Moulin Rouge! - 10
A Christmas Carol - 5
The Inheritance - 4
Jagged Little Pill - 2
A Soldier's Play - 2

