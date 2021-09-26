Moulin Rouge! The Musical Triumphs at the 74th Annual Tony Awards; See the Complete Winners List

Broadway's biggest night was a blast! Winners of the Tony Awards were announced at the Winter Garden Theatre on September 26. Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr shared hosting duties for the evening. Moulin Rouge! The Musical came out on top with 10 wins, including Best Musical. Jagged Little Pill was honored with awards for Best Book as well as a win for Lauren Patten. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Adrienne Warren also became a Tony winner. The Inheritance by Matthew López garnered the award for Best Play and made Tony winners of both Lois Smith and Andrew Burnap. A Soldier's Play won the award for Best Revival of a Play; David Alan Grier also became a Tony winner for his performance in the production.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Best Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Best Play

The Inheritance by Matthew López

Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier’s Play

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actor in a Play

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Best Direction of a Musical

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Best Direction of a Play

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Best Score

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Best Choreography

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Best Orchestrations

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge!

Best Book

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Productions With Multiple Wins:

Moulin Rouge! - 10

A Christmas Carol - 5

The Inheritance - 4

Jagged Little Pill - 2

A Soldier's Play - 2