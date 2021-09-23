The National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Sets Cast for Return to the Road

Some hot stuff is hitting the road! The North American tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical will resume performances beginning on November 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Benedum Center. The production will then visit more than 40 cities. The show will star Charis Gullage as Disco Donna, Amahri Edwards-Jones as Duckling Donna and Brittny Smith as Diva Donna.

The national touring company of Summer will also include Porter Lee Anderson III as Andrew Gaines, John Guaragna as Bruce Sudano and Christopher Lewis as Neil Bogart. The ensemble is comprised of Robert Peter Ayala, Layla Brent-Tompkins, Mia Davidson, Kayleigh Hegarty, Ciara Jones, Lily Kren, Marisel Lopez, Diane Meck, Francisco Risso, Lathan A. Roberts, Nissi Shalome, David Tanciar, Meridien Terrell, Emilee Theno, Stephen Vaught, Lamont Whitaker and Aubrey Young.

Summer is told through the dramatic lens of the five-time Grammy Award winner's final concert and presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise and descent. The show's score highlights some of Summer's biggest hits, including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff.”

The touring production of Summer is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony winner Des McAnuff and original choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. The associate choreographer is Angelica Beliard. The production features scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, sound by David Temby and projections by Chris McCleary.

Summer made its premiere at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse in November 2017 and began performances on Broadway in March 2018. LaChanze and Ariana DeBose earned 2018 Tony nominations for their performances as Diva Donna and Disco Donna, respectively.