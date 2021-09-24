 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 24, 2021
Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah & Ricky Rojas in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Every year since Broadway.com launched in 2000, we have asked you to pick your favorites of the season in the annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. These awards celebrate the 2019-2020 season, which was truncated due to the pandemic. The results are in, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards with six awards. Wicked, Jagged Little Pill, The Inheritance and Betrayal also enjoyed multiple wins. See below for all of the winners. Congratulations to all!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Favorite Musical: Winner
Favorite Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Aaron Tveit
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Danny Burstein
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Robyn Hurder
Favorite Onstage Pair: Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Ricky Rojas

Jagged Little Pill
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Lauren Patten
Favorite New Song: “Smiling” 

The Inheritance
Favorite Play
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Kyle Harris

Betrayal
Favorite Play Revival
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Tom Hiddleston

Wicked
Favorite Long-Running Show
Favorite Tour

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Adrienne Warren

Grand Horizons
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Ashley Park

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Audra McDonald

Freestyle Love Supreme
Favorite Special Event

Mean Girls
Favorite Replacement (Female): Renée Rapp

Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Replacement (Male): Jordan Fisher


Award Count by Show
Moulin Rouge! The Musical —6
Jagged Little Pill —2
The Inheritance—2
Betrayal—2
Wicked —2

Performers with Multiple Wins
Aaron Tveit—2

View Comments

Related Shows

Wicked

from $95.00

Dear Evan Hansen

from $42.00

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $69.00

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

from $79.00

Jagged Little Pill

from $49.00

Freestyle Love Supreme

from $59.00
View All (6)

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Jordan Fisher

Kyle Harris

Tom Hiddleston

Robyn Hurder

Audra McDonald

Karen Olivo

Ashley Park

Reneé Rapp

Ricky Rojas

Aaron Tveit

Adrienne Warren
View All (12)

Articles Trending Now

  1. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  2. Lea Salonga, Andrew Garfield & More Join Star-Studded Lineup for the 74th Annual Tony Awards
  3. Grammy Winner Jennifer Nettles to Headline Waitress on Broadway
Back to Top