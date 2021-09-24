Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

Every year since Broadway.com launched in 2000, we have asked you to pick your favorites of the season in the annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. These awards celebrate the 2019-2020 season, which was truncated due to the pandemic. The results are in, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards with six awards. Wicked, Jagged Little Pill, The Inheritance and Betrayal also enjoyed multiple wins. See below for all of the winners. Congratulations to all!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Favorite Musical: Winner

Favorite Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Aaron Tveit

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Danny Burstein

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Robyn Hurder

Favorite Onstage Pair: Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Ricky Rojas

Jagged Little Pill

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Lauren Patten

Favorite New Song: “Smiling”

The Inheritance

Favorite Play

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Kyle Harris

Betrayal

Favorite Play Revival

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Tom Hiddleston

Wicked

Favorite Long-Running Show

Favorite Tour

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Adrienne Warren

Grand Horizons

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Ashley Park

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Audra McDonald

Freestyle Love Supreme

Favorite Special Event

Mean Girls

Favorite Replacement (Female): Renée Rapp

Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Replacement (Male): Jordan Fisher