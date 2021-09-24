Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

Every year since Broadway.com launched in 2000, we have asked you to pick your favorites of the season in the annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. These awards celebrate the 2019-2020 season, which was truncated due to the pandemic. The results are in, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards with six awards. Wicked, Jagged Little Pill, The Inheritance and Betrayal also enjoyed multiple wins. See below for all of the winners. Congratulations to all!
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Favorite Musical: Winner
Favorite Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Aaron Tveit
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Danny Burstein
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Robyn Hurder
Favorite Onstage Pair: Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Ricky Rojas
Jagged Little Pill
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Lauren Patten
Favorite New Song: “Smiling”
The Inheritance
Favorite Play
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Kyle Harris
Betrayal
Favorite Play Revival
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Tom Hiddleston
Wicked
Favorite Long-Running Show
Favorite Tour
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Adrienne Warren
Grand Horizons
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Ashley Park
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Audra McDonald
Freestyle Love Supreme
Favorite Special Event
Mean Girls
Favorite Replacement (Female): Renée Rapp
Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Replacement (Male): Jordan Fisher
Award Count by Show
Moulin Rouge! The Musical —6
Jagged Little Pill —2
The Inheritance—2
Betrayal—2
Wicked —2
Performers with Multiple Wins
Aaron Tveit—2