See the Stars on the Red Carpet at the Tony Awards

by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 26, 2021
Will Swenson and Audra McDonald at the 74th Annual Tony Awards
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards is here, and we have all the the looks from the red carpet as Tony hopefuls, presenters and Broadway stars arrive at the Winter Garden Theatre. The night, celebrating the productions and performers from the truncated 2019-2020 season, saw Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill, A Christmas Carol, A Soldier's Play and more take home multiple awards. Go inside the exciting and emotional night by checking out photos right from the red carpet below!

Nicolette Robinson and husband Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., who is hosting a portion of the night.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Spectacular, spectacular! Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tony nominee Danny Burstein take a sweet photo with his son Alex.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical leading lady Adrienne Warren shines in white.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Aaron Tveit is nominated for his first Tony Award.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
