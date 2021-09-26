See the Stars on the Red Carpet at the Tony Awards

Will Swenson and Audra McDonald at the 74th Annual Tony Awards
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
The long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards is here, and we have all the the looks from the red carpet as Tony hopefuls, presenters and Broadway stars arrive at the Winter Garden Theatre. The night, celebrating the productions and performers from the truncated 2019-2020 season, saw Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill, A Christmas Carol, A Soldier's Play and more take home multiple awards. Go inside the exciting and emotional night by checking out photos right from the red carpet below!