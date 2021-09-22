Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About the 74th Annual Tony Awards

The 74th annual Tony Awards are almost here! We've pulled together some frequently asked questions about Broadway's starriest ceremony so you can find all of the answers in one place. Happy Tonys, everybody!



When are the 74th Annual Tony Awards?

Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 7PM ET.

Where can I watch the Tony Awards ceremony?

The awards ceremony will begin at 7PM ET on the streaming service Paramount+. At 9PM ET, viewers must switch over to watching CBS live to find out who won in three Tony categories: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical. The presentation of those awards will be presented at the end of what's being called The Tony Awards Present Broadway’s Back!, a live concert event featuring Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners reuniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theater.

How do I watch on Paramount+?

Sign into your Paramount+ account or start a trial (the first week is free). Subscriptions start at $4.99 a month and members can cancel anytime. Students receive a 25% discount.

How do I watch on CBS?

Tune into CBS or log in/start a trial (the first week is free) on CBS All Access for the livestream from 9PM ET/delayed PT to see the presentation of the major awards and performances.

How much time is between the two events?

Not much! The ceremony on Paramount+ is two hours long and begins at 7PM ET with the CBS portion beginning at 9PM ET. We suggest having your remote ready to switch over to the live broadcast to make sure you don't miss a thing!

What awards are being presented on CBS?

Three Tony Awards will be presented on CBS at the end of The Tony Awards Present Broadway’s Back!: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. (No musical revivals opened during the 2019-2020 season, so the usual Best Revival of a Musical category does not exist this year.)



Where will the Tony Awards ceremony be held?

Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

Why is it called the 2020 Tony Awards?

Although the ceremony is taking place in 2021, it is highlighting and celebrating the productions that opened on Broadway during the 2019-2020 season, which was cut short due to the pandemic.



Who is hosting the 2020 Tony Awards?

Tony winners Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. are both serving as hosts. McDonald is hosting the live broadcast of the 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7PM ET on Paramount+ while Odom Jr. serves as host for The Tony Awards Present Broadway’s Back!, the live concert event celebrating the return of Broadway at 9PM ET on CBS.

Who are the 2020 Tony nominees?

Does Aaron Tveit automatically win the Tony Award?

Although Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Aaron Tveit is the only nominee in the Best Leading Actor in a Musical category, he must still receive at least 60% of the affirmative votes. Tony voters have the option to vote for Tveit, or vote for no one to win the award in the category.



Who will appear at the 2020 Tony Awards?

A starry roster of presenters and participants including Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwrith, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, BD Wong and more will celebrate Broadway's biggest night.

What shows will be performing during the Tony Awards ceremony?

The CBS coverage of the Tony Awards will feature filmed performances by the casts of Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

How can I see the red carpet arrivals?

How can I see the red carpet arrivals?

Can I attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards?

A limited number of tickets to attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards are available to purchase here.



Can I watch the Tony telecast if I am not in the U.S.A.?

The following international broadcasters will carry the show: AMC’s Film & Arts in Latin America, Central and South America, AMC's Film & Arts in Brazil, Network Ten in Australia and WOWOW in Japan. Unless otherwise noted, the broadcasts will occur either live or within a week of the September 26 U.S. broadcast on Paramount+/CBS.



Where can I find photos, videos and features about the big event?

You're already here! Check in with Broadway.com during and after the ceremony for a complete list of winners, photos and other highlights of Broadway's biggest night.

What fun stuff can I do during the telecast?

What fun stuff can I do during the telecast?