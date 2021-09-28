Opening Night for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues Delayed Another Week

Following a back injury sustained by star and creator Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the opening night of Lackawanna Blues has been delayed again. Originally postponed to September 30, the solo show will now officially open on October 7 at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre as Santiago-Hudson continues to recover and work his way back to his original performance prior to his injury.

Written, performed and directed by Santiago-Hudson, the production features original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack as Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 characters.

Lackawanna Blues is set in a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, as Miss Rachel opens her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care.