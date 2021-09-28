First Look! See Ben Fankhauser, Bryonha Marie Parham & Alex Wyse in A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

Here's your first look at Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet! The new off-Broadway musical, which stars Wyse and Fankhauser along with Bryonha Marie Parham as Regina Comet, officially opened at the DR2 Theatre on September 27. The musical comedy follows two nobodies (Wyse and Fankhauser) as they dream of writing one hit song, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn’t the big break they hoped. That is, until they’re plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet. Marshall Pailet directs the production that is set to run through November 14. Check out the fresh production photos below!

Bryonha Marie Parham and Ben Fankhauser in A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet.

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)