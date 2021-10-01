Tony-Winning Scribe Matthew López to Adapt and Direct Red, White & Royal Blue

The Inheritance Tony winner Matthew López has been tapped to write and direct a film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's bestelling LGBTQ+ romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue. The feature, produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Amazon Studios, marks López's directorial debut.

López wrote a script based on McQuiston's 2019 novel that centers on the Latiné character of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the First Son of the United States, and his relationship with Prince Henry, grandson of the Queen of England.

At the 74th Tony Awards, López's The Inheritance took home four Tony Awards, including Best Play. It was previously announced that his play, The Legend of Georgia McBride, is getting the Ryan Murphy/Netflix treatment. López is also set to write a feature film adaptation of Christopher Castellani's novel Leading Men, which follows playwright Tennessee Williams and his longtime partner Frank Merlo. As recently reported, he was also tapped to write a remake of the Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard for Warner Bros.