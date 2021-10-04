Aaron De Jesus & More Announced for Off-Broadway Return of Jersey Boys

Oh, what a night November 15 will be for this cast! As previously announced, the Tony-winning hit Jersey Boys is set to return to off-Broadway's New World Stages next month, and principal casting has been announced.

Returning to Jersey Boys will be Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes returning cast members Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Andrew Frace, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola and Paul Sabala. Additional casting will be announced later.

The musical tells the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. It arrived at New World Stages following an almost-12-year run at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. Jersey Boys is packed with hits, including "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "Big Girls Don’t Cry," "My Eyes Adored You," "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," "Working My Way Back to You," "Who Loves You" and more. The show won four 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.