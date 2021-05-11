Who Loves You! Jersey Boys to Return Off-Broadway in November

This news is just too good to be true! The Tony-winning hit Jersey Boys is set to return to off-Broadway's New World Stages on November 15. Tickets are now on sale.

The musical tells the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. It arrived at New World Stages following an almost-12-year run at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. Jersey Boys is packed with hits, including "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "Big Girls Don’t Cry," "My Eyes Adored You," "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You," "Working My Way Back to You," "Who Loves You" and more. The show won four 2006 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Casting for the return of Jersey Boys off-Broadway will be announced later. At the time of theater shutdowns caused by COVID-19, the cast included Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also featured Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Andrew Frace, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, Nathan Lee Scherich and Dru Serkes.