Thoughts of a Colored Man Moves Up Broadway Opening Date

by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 4, 2021
Keenan Scott II, Brian Moreland, and Steve H. Broadnax III
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, which started performances on October 1 at the John Golden Theatre, has moved up its Broadway opening night date. Instead of opening on October 31, the play, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will now officially open on October 13.

The cast includes Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Grammy nominee Luke James, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon, Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Esau Pritchett.

Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. It had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage in fall of 2019 and went on to play at Baltimore Center Stage later that year.

