Esau Pritchett Replaces Keith David in Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

Esau Pritchett has joined the cast of Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, which is scheduled to begin performances on October 1 and officially open on October 31 at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. Pritchett replaces the originally announced Keith David, a Tony nominee who departed the production due to a private family matter.

Pritchett previously played Orphee in A Free Man of Color on Broadway. He recently recurred as Mr. David for two seasons on Fox’s primetime drama Prodigal Son and currently has a recurring role on the STARZ drama Power: Book II Raising Kanaan.

The cast of the play includes Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Grammy nominee Luke James, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon and Grammy nominee Tristan “Mack” Wilds.

Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. It had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage in fall of 2019 and went on to play at Baltimore Center Stage later that year.