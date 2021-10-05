 Skip to main content
Check Out Delicious Photos of Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 5, 2021
Michael Urie, Devere Rogers and the cast of "Chicken & Biscuits"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

It's time for a family reunion thanks to the Broadway debut of Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits, which officially opens at the Circle in the Square Theatre on October 10. Starring Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Cleo King, Devere Rogers and more, the Zhailon Levingston-directed production follows the Jenkins family as they come together to celebrate the life of their father, hopefully without killing each other. Any hope for a peaceful reunion unravels when a family secret shows up at the funeral. Get to know the cast by checking out the production photos below!

Norm Lewis sings out as Reginald.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Cleo King as Baneatta Mabry makes some noise.
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
