Odds & Ends: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Ariana Grande Team Up for The Voice & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Kristin Chenoweth Joins Ariana Grande on The Voice

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth is serving as pop superstar Ariana Grande's battle advisor on The Voice this week, and a sweet video of their on-set shenanigans was released on October 11. They starred together in NBC's Hairspray Live! and have long been friends. Watch the fun reunion below, and tune into The Voice on NBC.

Outer Critics Circle Award Dates Announced

Important dates regarding the Outer Critics Circle Awards, which honor Broadway, off and off-off-Broadway, have been revealed. Due to the pandemic last year, in lieu of traditional nominees with one winner in each category, the 70th Annual OCCs recognized up to five honorees in each of its 26 categories as well as four recipients of the John Gassner Award, which honors works by new American playwrights and offers a monetary prize. This year, the nomination cut-off date will be on April 24, 2022. Nominations will be announced on April 26. Voting will end at 11:59PM ET on May 14. The winners will then be announced on May 16. A celebration, with details to be announced, will take place on May 26.

Ben Platt Performs on Strictly Come Dancing

Dear Evan Hansen fans always love a chance to hear Tony winner and film star Ben Platt sing from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's Tony-winning score. He performed the song "You Will Be Found" on an episode of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, complete with a routine created by dancers to go with it. Check it out below!

Special Auction from Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley to Benefit Cancer Community

The Cancer Support Community and Applause Shop have announced a special auction of personal items from the late Marin Mazzie and her husband and fellow Broadway star Jason Danieley. Proceeds from the auction will enable CSC to provide support and navigation services to individuals across the country affected by cancer. “The response from Jason and Marin’s family and the entire Broadway community continues to inspire all of us,” Ted Miller, senior vice president of development and external affairs at CSC, said in a statement. The auction will begin on October 23 and run through November 1.

Watch the Music Video for Jackie Burns' "Any Less Alone"

Longtime Wicked star Jackie Burns released the single "Any Less Alone" as well as a music video. "I experienced a loss of identity and purpose [during the pandemic]," Burns said about the inspiration for the original song. She teamed up with songwriters Aaron Kellim and Eric Holmes for the track. Take a look at the music video!

Shuler Hensley Named Artistic Director of City Springs Theatre

Tony winner Shuler Hensley, who is Broadway-bound for the Hugh Jackman-led revival of The Music Man, has been named Artistic Director of City Springs Theatre, where he has served as its Associate Artistic Director since the company’s founding in 2017. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, original Artistic Director Brandt Blocker stepped down in June after four years. "My ultimate goal with City Springs is to celebrate local artists. We want to do a lot of our casting locally, but it’s also helpful to provide a sort of networking environment through my years of experience in New York," Hensley told the paper. "It’s partly about encouraging artists from New York to come here and work at City Springs, where, at the same time, local artists can learn from wonderful creative talents from New York."

Sutton Foster Discusses Her New Book

Another Music Man-bound star has exciting news. Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster appeared on Good Morning America on October 12 to talk about her new book Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, which has been released by Grand Central Publishing. The book features intimate stories and reflections about how crafting has kept Foster sane while navigating the highs and lows of family, love and show business. Watch the video below.

Casting Announced for Paradise Blue at Geffen Playhouse

Complete casting has been announced for the previously reported West Coast premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue, directed by Stori Ayers. The cast will include Tyla Abercrumbie as Silver, Wendell B. Franklin as Blue, Alani iLongwe as P-Sam, John Earl Jelks as Corn and Shayna Small as Pumpkin. Previews for Paradise Blue are scheduled for November 9 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night will take place on November 18.