Moulin Rouge! Tops 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honors

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston, Kristin Chenoweth and Patrick Stewart announced the 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award honorees on May 11. As previously announced, in lieu of traditional nominees with one winner in each category, the 70th Annual OCCs recognized up to five honorees in each of its 26 categories as well as four recipients of the John Gassner Award, which honors works by new American playwrights and offers a monetary prize.

With an eligibility cutoff of March 6, nearly 150 off-Broadway productions were considered for the honors, in addition to eligible Broadway productions. Moulin Rouge! topped the list with 11 honors.

See the full list of honorees below.



OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge!

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

Grand Horizons

The Height of the Storm

The Inheritance

Linda Vista

The Sound Inside



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Darling Grenadine

Octet

The Secret Life of Bees

Soft Power

A Strange Loop



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Cambodian Rock Band

Greater Clements

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Make Believe

Seared



OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Little Shop of Horrors

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

West Side Story



OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Betrayal

Fires in the Mirror

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

A Soldier’s Play



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Janelle McDermoth, We’re Gonna Die

Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge!

Shereen Pimentel, West Side Story

Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

Adam Kantor, Darling Grenadine

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Isaac Powell, West Side Story

Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Eileen Atkins, The Height of the Storm

Judith Ivey, Greater Clements

Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside

Portia, Stew



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ian Barford, Linda Vista

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal

Will Hochman, The Sound Inside

Jonathan Pryce, The Height of the Storm



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees

Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Judy McLane, Romeo & Bernadette

Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill

Saycon Sengbloh, The Secret Life of Bees



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Gus Halper, Sing Street

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA

Francis Jue, Soft Power

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Montego Glover, All the Natalie Portmans

Marsha Mason, Little Gem

Krysta Rodriguez, Seared

Lois Smith, The Inheritance

Jennifer Van Dyck, The Confession of Lily Dare



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play

John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance

Paul Hilton, The Inheritance

Samuel H. Levine, The Inheritance

John-Andrew Morrison, Blues for an Alabama Sky

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow



OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

David Cale, We’re Only Alive For a Short Amount of Time

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Aedin Moloney, Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the Mirror



OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Michael Mayer, Little Shop of Horrors

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

Ivo van Hove, West Side Story



OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

John Ortiz, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven



OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill

David Henry Hwang, Soft Power

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, The Secret Life of Bees

Mark Saltzman, Romeo & Bernadette



OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Duncan Sheik and Susan Birkenhead, The Secret Life of Bees

Ross Golan, The Wrong Man

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Dave Malloy, Octet

Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang, Soft Power



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

Sidi Larbi Cherakoui, Jagged Little Pill

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Travis Wall, The Wrong Man



OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Lacamoire, The Wrong Man

Justin Levine with Matt Stine, Katie Kresek and Charlie Rosen, Moulin Rouge!

Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

Duncan Sheik and John Clancy, The Secret Life of Bees



OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!

Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room

Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside



OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN

Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol

Tim Mackabee, Seared

Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!

Clint Ramos, Grand Horizons

Anthony Ward, The Height of the Storm



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Vanessa Leuck, Emojiland

Jeff Mahshie, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

Mark Thompson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge!



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!

Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol

Hugh Vanstone, The Height of the Storm



OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN

Luke Halls, West Side Story

Brad Peterson, Broadway Bounty Hunter

Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions, Emojiland

Aaron Rhyne, The Sound Inside

Hannah Wasileski, Fires in the Mirror



JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Catya McMullen, Georgia Mertching Is Dead

Will Arbery, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Alexis Scheer, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Eboni Booth, Paris

PRODUCTIONS WITH MULTIPLE HONORS

Moulin Rouge!—11

Jagged Little Pill—8

The Secret Life of Bees—7

The Sound Inside—7

The Inheritance—5

The Height of the Storm—5

A Strange Loop—5

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical—5

West Side Story—5

A Christmas Carol—4

Little Shop of Horrors—4

Seared—4

Soft Power—4

The Wrong Man—4

Greater Clements—3

Fires in the Mirror—3

Betrayal—2

The Confession of Lily Dare—2

Dana H.—2

Darling Grenadine—2

Grand Horizons—2

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven—2

Heroes of the Fourth Turning—2

Linda Vista—2

Octet—2

Romeo and Bernadette—2

The Unsinkable Molly Brown—2